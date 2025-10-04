Storms are not just dangerous to humans; they can put our dogs at risk ☔

Met Office issues amber weather warning ahead of Storm Amy.

Gusts of wind could reach 95mph in some areas.

Dog owners are being urged to think twice before taking their dog for a walk.

Storm Amy will batter the UK this weekend, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across the UK.

Amber weather warnings are in place across northern and western parts of Scotland, with wet and windy weather predicted for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England, and northwest Wales.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Within the amber warning area, gusts in excess of 95mph are possible from Friday evening and into Saturday morning as Stormy Amy brings a risk of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees. Gusts around 60-70 mph are expected more widely in the Amber warning area, in what will be an impactful autumn storm for many in Scotland.

“Rainfall is an additional hazard, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of flooding for some. Warnings will continue to be tweaked and amended in the coming days as confidence increases, so stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast and warnings.”

With winds of up to 95mph expected, Leah Callaghan, Vet Nurse at Butternut Box, is urging pet owners to think twice before heading out for their daily walk with their dogs.

Dog owners are being asked to weigh up the risks of walking their dog during Storm Amy. | DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Is it okay to walk dogs in stormy weather?

Storms are not just dangerous to humans; they can put our dogs at risk. Whether it is safe to walk your dog will depend on the weather warnings in place by the Met Office, with red and amber warnings meaning you should think twice before going outside.

Leah explained: “When conditions tip into heavy rain, strong winds, thunder, or lightning, that’s when it becomes unsafe. Dogs can become anxious and disoriented in extreme weather, and flying debris or sudden loud noises can easily put them at risk. The ground surface also changes. Wet leaves, mud, or icy patches can make slips and injuries far more likely.”

Whilst, your dog may still want to go outside for their daily walk, it’s best to check the guidance from the Met Office. Skipping their walk may be the safest choice you can make, as stormy weather may cause a frightened dog to bolt, or high winds that can create hazards could threaten your safety

Leah said: “Forcing a dog out in those conditions risks both their physical safety and their emotional well-being. A dog who becomes traumatised by storm walks may develop long-term anxiety around going outside.”

How to entertain your dog on a stormy day?

There are ways to help keep your dog burn off some energy, even if they can’t get out for a walk. Leah recommends using indoor activities, such as the use of snuffle mats, hide and seek with treats, or puzzle feeders can be great to keep their brain activity active.

Leah said: “The action of licking is a comfort stimulus for the brain; therefore, lick mats can be great during stormy weather. Even short training sessions with treats give dogs a sense of accomplishment and burn energy.”

If your dog needs a toilet break, Leah advises taking a quick trip to a secure sheltered area. Leah adds: “The key is not to feel guilty; sometimes, staying indoors really is the kindest and safest option for your dog.”

You can find out more about Storm Amy and the weather warnings that are in place at the Met Office.