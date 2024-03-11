Sands House is located in a rural location between Culross and Kincardine. (Pic: Northwood)Sands House is located in a rural location between Culross and Kincardine. (Pic: Northwood)
Property: Five bedroom home set on three acres of land with paddock, stables, kennels and hen enclosure

A five bedroom home, set in three acres of land, has gone on the market.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:26 GMT

Sands House, between Culross and Kincardine, offers a unique opportunity for relaxed country living.

The property offers flexible accommodation including two lounge areas, dining room, kitchen/diner and utility room as well as a family bathroom and five bedrooms, one with ensuite.

While outside, there is a one-acre paddock, gardens, stables, field shelter, kennels, a large hen enclosure and a forest area.

The house has panoramic distant views over open fields and forests.

There is also a self-contained lodge with ensuite shower room, kitchen, private garden and hot tub on the land, which would be ideal as a rental holiday home for additional income; a home office or as an appealing area to accommodate visitors.

Sands House has a home report value of £565,000 but it is currently on the market with Northwood for offers over £549,950.

For more information click here.

The property is currently on the market with Northwood.

Sands House

The property is currently on the market with Northwood.

The entrance hall.

Sands House

The entrance hall.

The lounge with doors out to the garden.

Sands House

The lounge with doors out to the garden.

The kitchen

Sands House

The kitchen

