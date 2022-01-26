Grangemouth property: Outstanding 2-bedroom traditional style terraced villa with stunning modern renovation

Combining modern design and styling with period features, the spacious accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hall, beautiful living room with traditional features and large bay window, dining room, stunning three-month-old kitchen with door to the rear garden, and a modern shower room.

A bright spacious landing with skylight provides natural light to the upper level which features two double bedrooms and a further smaller room which could be used for a number of purposes.

Externally, there is a low maintenance front garden, and to the rear is a south facing garden with drying lawn, patio and garage.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £209,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Wallace Street, Grangemouth Front of property. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Wallace Street, Grangemouth Front door. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Wallace Street, Grangemouth Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Wallace Street, Grangemouth Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales