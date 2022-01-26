Wallace Street, Grangemouth.

Grangemouth property: Outstanding 2-bedroom traditional style terraced villa with stunning modern renovation

This fabulous property, located in a popular street in Grangemouth, was built around 1890 and has been fully renovated throughout to a high standard, including a full re-wire and plastering.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 2:53 pm

Combining modern design and styling with period features, the spacious accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hall, beautiful living room with traditional features and large bay window, dining room, stunning three-month-old kitchen with door to the rear garden, and a modern shower room.

A bright spacious landing with skylight provides natural light to the upper level which features two double bedrooms and a further smaller room which could be used for a number of purposes.

Externally, there is a low maintenance front garden, and to the rear is a south facing garden with drying lawn, patio and garage.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £209,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Wallace Street, Grangemouth

Front of property.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Wallace Street, Grangemouth

Front door.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Wallace Street, Grangemouth

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Wallace Street, Grangemouth

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Grangemouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 6