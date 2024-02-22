Falkirk property: Six bedroom family home in Redding with stunning views

The property which sits on a generous plot with substantial grounds offers flexible accommodation including a basement and makes an ideal family home.

Set over three levels, the property offers a large, bright, L-shaped open plan lounge, kitchen, diner; six bedrooms; two family bathrooms and a shower room.

A basement, which runs the full length of the house, provides additional living space and is currently used as a large utility area and workshop.

One of the six bedrooms can be found on the ground floor with the other five upstairs on the first floor.

The rooms to the rear of the property benefit from the wonderful views over the local area.

With patio doors in the open plan living space taking you out to the garden, planning permission and a warrant for a substantial veranda is in place.

There is a large garden, primarily laid to lawn, to the rear of the house, as well as a large driveway with space to park several vehicles.

The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers in the region of £499,995. For full details click here

1 . SFFH-property Main Street Redding5-SCOTupload.jpg The lounge is part of a large open plan space. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . SFFH-property Main Street Redding2-SCOTupload.jpg There is a large, L-shaped open plan lounge, kitchen, diner. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . SFFH-property Main Street Redding4-SCOTupload.jpg The open plan dining area and kitchen Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . SFFH-property Main Street Redding3-SCOTupload.jpg The modern fitted kitchen. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales