Falkirk is hot spot for home renovations, survey reveals
Falkirk has emerged as one of Scotland’s hot spots for property renovation, according to a new survey.
The town came third with the most properties in need of a renovation.
The survey was conducted by Zoopla and took in 1000 home owners across the UK to get their views on renovations.
Falkirk had 15.8% of properties are in need of some TLC – and the average property price was found to be £114,000.
The survey also discovered that nearly one in five people (18%) who are currently looking to sell or are in the process of selling have renovated their home in order to add value to it.
Homeowners spend on average £20,521.92 doing up their properties.
The top area for renovations in Scotland is, Argyll and Bute where the number of recently renovated homes also stands at 12%.
In the north of England, Harrogate also tops the poll with 12% of for-sale listings mentioning recent renovations.