Cala returns to Falkirk with highly anticipated Lathallan Grange development

This weekend, (September 20 and 21) will see the launch of Cala’s latest development, Lathallan Grange – a brand-new development of homes from two to five-bedrooms in the village of Polmont.

Following the success of the homebuilder’s previous developments in the nearby Larbert community, Cala is set to offer a collection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom terraced and detached homes in the popular Falkirk location.

The upcoming development brings the high-quality homes that Cala is renowned for to a beautiful semi-rural setting, offering prospective buyers the chance to discover their dream home, close to great schools, abundant green space, and plenty of transport links.

Designed with a greener future in mind, every home at Lathallan Grange, located off the village’s Gilston Crescent, is connected to an innovative ground-source heat pump network, providing renewable energy directly to each household. This vision of sustainable living also means each property includes an electric vehicle charger as standard.

Lathallan Grange launches on 20th September

A picturesque central park and attractive wetland area will lie at the heart of the development which will link to an expansive network of parks, sport facilities, and children’s play areas, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors right on their doorstep.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “It is fantastic to be launching our new development in the village of Polmont, returning to Falkirk for the first time in a number of years which is extremely exciting.

“Featuring a wide-range of homes from two to five-bedrooms, Lathallan Grange offers plenty of opportunities for homebuyers of all types, including families, first-time buyers, and down-sizers alike. With impressive sustainability features such as the ground source heat pump network, it’s easy to see why this sought-after new development has already generated a strong level of interest from prospective buyers.

“We urge anyone interested at Lathallan Grange to get in touch with us, as demand is expected to be high.”

Lathallan Grange will also feature a commercial hub as part of the wider development, offering a variety of amenities. Alongside this an array of shops and services can be found in Polmont and the neighbouring towns of Falkirk and Linlithgow.

Cala's first release of homes is set to launch on September 20 and 21 from the development, which is located off the A803, with two separate sales cabins and teams.

Prices start from £245,000 for a two-bedroom home up to £499,000 for a five-bedroom home. For more information, visit the website.