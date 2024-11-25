Cala Homes pledges support for Livingston community

Homebuilder Cala Homes (East) is calling out to local charities, groups and organisations in Livingston and the surrounding area to apply now for support through its Pinefields Community Pledge initiative, ahead of its eagerly anticipated Pinefields development launch next year.

Community groups are invited to apply for funding or in-kind support to help drive projects that benefit the local area and the people who live there. The easy to complete application encourages groups to outline who they are, what they are hoping to achieve and what type of support they seek.

The Community Pledge is a UK-wide initiative across the Cala Group, designed to go above and beyond standard planning obligations. Each Pledge is tailored to the needs of the local community.

Cala’s Community Pledges across the UK have helped fund local environmental projects, youth sports programmes, and educational workshops, underscoring the award-winning homebuilder’s dedication to making a positive impact on the communities in which it builds.

Once finalised, The Pinefields Community Pledge will feature a bespoke package of activities designed to address the needs of the local area in a meaningful and measurable way.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “The Pinefields Community Pledge initiative reflects our dedication to giving back to the communities where we build.

“By offering support tailored to the needs of local groups, we hope to positively impact Livingston, creating lasting connections and enhancing resources for locals.”

The Pinefields Community Pledge follows similar successful projects in West Lothian, including Linlithgow and East Calder.

Elaine added: “We’re excited to hear from any local groups who will be able to use the support to create a positive impact on the lives of people in the area.”

Decisions on funding and support allocations will be made early in January 2025, with Cala assessing applications based on individual needs and project impact. Support may include financial assistance, product donations, or volunteering initiatives, based on what best suits each group’s requirements.

Applications are now open and can be submitted through Cala East’s dedicated online form. To learn more about the Community Pledge and submit an application, visit Cala’s East Community Pledge page.

Launching in January next year, Pinefields, which will see a brand-new collection of three-, four- and five-bedrooms delivered on a former brownfields site in Livingston, exemplifies Cala’s commitment to revitalising urban spaces into thriving, sustainable neighbourhoods.

Prices for three-bedroom homes at Pinefields start from £299,995. Register your interest now to be kept up to date with this development here.