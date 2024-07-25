Sainsbury's: Shoppers hail quirk of meal deal which is ideal for summer
- A post on X has gone viral - which made people aware of that Sainsbury's is included ice cream in its meal deal
- Sainsbury's meal deal is priced at £3.50
- Members of the public have praised Sainsbury’s and called on other supermarkets to do the same
A social media post has gone viral, which revealed that Sainbury’s is including ice creams as part of their lunch time meal deals.
A post by @EvieAspinall_ on X (formerly known as Twitter), has caught the attention of ice cream lovers in the UK, who were surprised to find out that they can enjoy the frozen dessert alongside their lunch.
The post read: “PSA: You can get ice cream as your ‘snack’ in the Sainsburys meal deal. Magnums, twisters, cornettos, the lot. I just had a magnum as a mid afternoon snack and life has never been better.”
The user also included an image for “evidence” of the deal, which showed the Wall’s ice cream freezer with a brand-new sticker explaining that ice cream is now included in the meal deal, as the ‘snack’ option.
How have people responded to ice cream being included in Sainsbury’s meal deal?
The post racked up 323 reposts, 58 quotes, 8.6 likes and 269 bookmarks from X users.
One X user wrote: “This changes everything”, while another replied: “That’s the sort of life tip that could truly turn my day / week around!! Thanks”
Another X user pointed out another exciting addition to the Sainsbury’s meal deal, as they wrote: “And if your Sainsbury’s does freshly squeezed orange juice, that counts as the drink”
Other X users called on fellow supermarkets to follow in Sainsbury's footsteps of including ice cream in the meal deal, especially during the summer months.
