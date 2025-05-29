The star shared her favourite summer cocktail 🍹

Sabrina shared her favourite cocktail in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine

The singer shared that she loves a Limoncello Spritz

A cocktail expert has shared how to make a Limoncello Spritz at home

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the most popular solo female pop stars of recent years, and has influenced many in regards to hair, fashion and musical style.

The former Disney Channel actress became a global sensation after the release of her 2024 single Espresso and following album Short ‘n’ Sweet.

The 26-year-old singer from Pennsylvania in the US became iconic for her tour outfits which included bejewelled platform boots and pastel coloured outfits with a heart cut-out design, as well as her bouncy blonde curls and make-up style.

Cocktail expert shares how to make Sabrina Carpenter's favourite summer tipple at home

Now, she’s influencing fans once again as she revealed her favourite cocktail in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, and searches for the cocktail have risen in popularity.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine which was shared on social media, Sabrina shared that her favourite summer tipple is a Limoncello Spritz.

Sabrina said in the interview: “My newest alcoholic obsession is Limoncello Spritz. It’s very fresh, it’s very good for summer. I’ll be drinking a lot of those.”

Since Sabrina revealed her favourite summer drink, searches for Limoncello Spritz and how to make them have increased.

Patrick Pistolesi, a master mixologist at NIO Cocktails has shared the ingredients and method to making the perfect Limoncello Spritz.

How to make a Limoncello Spritz?

Ingredients:

90ml Prosecco

60ml Limoncello

30ml Sparkling water or soda

Ice cubes

Slice of lemon to garnish

Method:

Patrick explains: “It’s really simple to make a limoncello spritz at home. All you need is a tall glass with a handful of ice cubes in.

“Then, add in 60ml of limoncello, 30ml of water or soda and then pour 90ml of prosecco on top. Stir gently and finally garnish with a slice of lemon on the side before sitting back and enjoying every last sip!”

