These are the restaurants with Michelin’s stamp of approval ⭐

The Michelin Guide 2025 revealed stars for restaurants across Great Britain & Ireland

The ceremony took place in Glasgow on Monday February 10

Restaurants were awarded one-star, two-star and three-stars from Michelin

The Michelin Guide ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland was held last night in Glasgow.

The 2025 awards ceremony revealed the new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards.

Restaurants across the UK have been added to the prestigious guide, which highlights and recognises the hard work of chefs and restaurateurs.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, said: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again.

“Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds.”

“Moor Hall newly receiving Three Michelin Stars will rightly be headline news, but I am equally pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family. Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners.

“Finally, we must not forget our new Green Stars and their inspiring commitments, for they are role models of our industry.”

Here is the full list of every newly-awarded Michelin Star restaurant in Great Britain and Ireland for 2025.

Three Stars

Moor Hall, Aughton

Two Stars

Hide and Fox, Saltwood

Humble Chicken, London

The Ritz Restaurant, London

One Stars

33 The Homend, Ledbury

64 Goodge Street, London

AngloThai, London

AVERY, Edinburgh

Ballyfin, Ballyfin

OMA, London

Plates London, London

Row on 5, London

Skof, Manchester

Starling, Esher

The Morrison Room, MaynoothWilsons, Bristol

Michelin Guide - full updated list of one, two and three star restaurants across the UK for 2025 | Adobe Stock/Getty Images

Green Stars

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

Jericho, Plungar

Native, Tenbury Wells

Wild Shropshire, Whitchurch

Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury

Special Awards

Mentor Chef Award - Adam Byatt, Trinity London

Young Chef of the Year - Ash Valenzuela-Heegar, Riverine Rabbit, Birmingham

Service Award - Jasmine Sherry, Fish Shop, Ballater, Scotland

Sommelier Award - Zsolt Lukács, Darog, Galway, ROI

Opening of the Year - Jorge Parades, Oma, London, England

For more information, please visit the Michelin website. You can also check out our live coverage from the ceremony.