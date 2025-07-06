Breakfast: How to make a ‘lazy girl’ breakfast that is quick and healthy
‘Lazy girl’ breakfast is the newest viral sensation, but it’s not as insulting as it sounds.
Many TikTok users are sharing the best ways to make ‘lazy girl’ meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The term is an affectionate nickname given to people (not necessarily just females), who are constantly on-the-go, but are hoping to consume food that is easy to make and affordable, but also healthy and filling.
Busy people across the UK are now searching for the ultimate ‘lazy girl’ breakfast to make, to ensure they start their morning with a delicious meal that requires very little effort.
According to research from Whole Foods Market UK, searches have risen for how to make overnight oats.
Overnight oats are an incredibly popular and highly recommended breakfast option, as they are easy to make with budget-friendly ingredients and are packed with health benefits.
How to make overnight oats:
Ingredients:
Rolled Oats or Porridge Oats
Milk or Yogurt
Toppings e.g. honey, fruit, seeds
Method:
Step 1: Add the milk/yogurt to the oats
Step 2: Add the toppings
Step 3: Mix all of the ingredients together ensuring the oats are fully soaked
Step 4: Cover with aluminium foil or cling film
Step 5: Leave in the fridge to set overnight
What are the health benefits of overnight oats?
Overnight oats are said to have many health benefits, including weight management, digestion improvement and provide sustained energy.
