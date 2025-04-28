Jobs created in Falkirk area as new branch of Greggs enjoys busy opening weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest branch of Greggs to be located in the Falkirk area opened its doors to customers at the weekend.

Located in the centre of Stenhousemuir, the new shop has provided a dozen new jobs and another place to come and enjoy some tasty treats like the world famous Greggs sausage roll.

The new premises, which opens from 6am to 7pm each day, has a modern look and comfortable indoor seating.

Eilidh Wotherspoon, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

The new store opened its doors to customers at the weekend (Picture: Submitted)

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience all their Greggs favourites.”

