Jobs created in Falkirk area as new branch of Greggs enjoys busy opening weekend

By James Trimble
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The latest branch of Greggs to be located in the Falkirk area opened its doors to customers at the weekend.

Located in the centre of Stenhousemuir, the new shop has provided a dozen new jobs and another place to come and enjoy some tasty treats like the world famous Greggs sausage roll.

The new premises, which opens from 6am to 7pm each day, has a modern look and comfortable indoor seating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eilidh Wotherspoon, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

The new store opened its doors to customers at the weekend (Picture: Submitted)The new store opened its doors to customers at the weekend (Picture: Submitted)
The new store opened its doors to customers at the weekend (Picture: Submitted)

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience all their Greggs favourites.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:GreggsFalkirkJobsFairtrade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice