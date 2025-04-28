Jobs created in Falkirk area as new branch of Greggs enjoys busy opening weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Located in the centre of Stenhousemuir, the new shop has provided a dozen new jobs and another place to come and enjoy some tasty treats like the world famous Greggs sausage roll.
The new premises, which opens from 6am to 7pm each day, has a modern look and comfortable indoor seating.
Eilidh Wotherspoon, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience all their Greggs favourites.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.