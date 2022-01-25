Falkirk's Wetherspoon pub ranked on Tripadvisor by customer feedback

Falkirk’s Wetherspoons pub has been ranked by its customers.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:42 pm

Their reviews left on the Trip Advisor website have been collated into a new piece of research which ranks every single one of the chain’s outlets across Scotland.

Wetherspoons has one pub in the town – and the Carron Works scored favourably.

The Bank Street received 3.5 stars out of five from customers who left reviews.

Picture Michael Gillen

Over 150 people gave feedback, with 356 rating the pub as excellent.

Just 23 described it as terrible.

The Bobbing John in Alloa also got 3.5 stars with 50 excellent reviews from 245 people.

The Crossed Peels, Stirling, gained the same star rating with 100 excellent reviews from 583 people.

