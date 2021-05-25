Falkirk area Asda stores forced to recall product after salmonella scare

According to the Food Standards Agency, which issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food, the items in question are 500g packets of Vegetable Cous Cous with all date codes up to and including June 3, 2021.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all stores selling this product, explaining to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Asda has been forced to removed items from its shelves due to possible salmonella contamination

If you have bought the product do not eat it – instead, return it to the store where you bought it from for a full refund.