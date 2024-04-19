A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
If you are looking for a dog that is intelligent, strong, watchful and alert, it’s worth looking at breeds in the Working Group.
These are the 10 most popular working dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.
