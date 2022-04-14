These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.

Child Friendly Dogs: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for families with young children

These breeds of pup are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the family-friendly dog choice.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:39 am

If you welcomed a new puppy to your home over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says dog ownership has soared by around eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

1. Labrador Retriever

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Golden Retriever

Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Newfoundland

With it's combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

