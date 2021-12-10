Free Christmas dinner and toys offered by Falkirk hub to people struggling

The holiday support is in addition to the emergency food provision and food larder that the hub already runs regularly.

The hub has been serving the community with food support since 2012, which progressed into a food larder, in which families or individuals can pay just £2 for 12 items.

The food larder is open Monday through to Wednesday, and can be accessed at the hub from the hours of 10-12, access to the larder can also be requested on Friday morning into the afternoon.

Tamfourhill hub

Those who are in desperate need of support can still request an emergency food parcel, which was a vital service during the initial months of the pandemic.

Support is available for anyone in the Tamfourhill, Camelon, Summerford, and Bantaskin areas - although in special circumstances an individual can be referred from outside those areas.

Lynne Boslem, 39, the centre co-ordinator for the Tamfourhill Community Hub, spoke about the services the hub offers:

“We’ve done food provision in Falkirk for a number of years, from at least 2012, but the beginning of the pandemic really highlighted the need for food provision.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the community, all the toys are donations from people in the local area and most of our food is from the charity FareShare Edinburgh.