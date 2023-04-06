22 pictures of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron Air Cadets in recent years
Thousands of young people from Falkirk have been a part of 470 (Falkirk) Air Cadets since it began more than 80 years ago.
The squadron, which meets at its premises in Bellsmeadow, is the largest ATC squadron in the area. Operating continuously since 1941, it has played a part in shaping the lives of many local young people over the years and has taught them many valuable skills.
Here we take a look back at a selection of photographs from 470 (Falkirk) Squadron in recent years from the Falkirk Herald archives.
