Regional Commandant for the Air Training Corps Scotland and Northern Ireland Region, Jim Leggat visited the squadron in 2018.Regional Commandant for the Air Training Corps Scotland and Northern Ireland Region, Jim Leggat visited the squadron in 2018.
22 pictures of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron Air Cadets in recent years

Thousands of young people from Falkirk have been a part of 470 (Falkirk) Air Cadets since it began more than 80 years ago.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

The squadron, which meets at its premises in Bellsmeadow, is the largest ATC squadron in the area. Operating continuously since 1941, it has played a part in shaping the lives of many local young people over the years and has taught them many valuable skills.

Here we take a look back at a selection of photographs from 470 (Falkirk) Squadron in recent years from the Falkirk Herald archives.

Cadets at the Bellsmeadow Cadet Hall in 2015.

1. 470 (Falkirk) Squadron

Cadets at the Bellsmeadow Cadet Hall in 2015. Photo: Michael Gillen

Erin Falconer (13) tries out the flight simulator in 2015.

2. 470 (Falkirk) Squadron

Erin Falconer (13) tries out the flight simulator in 2015. Photo: Michael Gillen

Civilian Instructor Marc Esson with some of the young cadets in 2015.

3. 470 (Falkirk) Squadron

Civilian Instructor Marc Esson with some of the young cadets in 2015. Photo: Michael Gillen

470 Falkirk Squadron show off their new Standard in 2015. Pictured from left to right are Cllr Billy Buchanan, Pilot Officer Marc Esson, Flying Officer Aubin Bryce and Cllr John McLuckie.

4. 470 (Falkirk) Squadron

470 Falkirk Squadron show off their new Standard in 2015. Pictured from left to right are Cllr Billy Buchanan, Pilot Officer Marc Esson, Flying Officer Aubin Bryce and Cllr John McLuckie. Photo: Alan Murray

