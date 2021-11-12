The Kelpies and Falkirk Steeple turn red for 2021 Scottish Poppy Appeal

More than 200 iconic landmarks, tourist destinations and business properties across the country will take part in the initiative.

The poppy has been the national symbol of remembrance for 100 years and Poppyscotland has encouraged involvement from schools, universities, council buildings, monuments, statues and other attractions in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

The RRS Discovery in Dundee, Scone Palace, the Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews, Scapa Distillery in Orkney and Turnberry Lighthouse are among those involved.

The Falkirk Steeple was among the landmarks that has turned red ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is the largest annual charity street collection in Scotland and raises more than £2 million each year.

The money raised from the Poppy Appeal and year-round fundraising enables Poppyscotland to support members of the Armed Forces community by providing advice, employment, housing, mental health and mobility services.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, said: “The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for us as a charity, and even more so for the Armed Forces community we support.

“The pandemic halted all our major fundraising events and we had to drastically change the way in which we reached out to the public for donations. Despite this, we have still provided our vital, life-changing support uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

“The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years and we’re delighted that for our centenary year a record-breaking number of locations will be paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community.”

