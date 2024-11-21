Looking back with Ian Scott on Falkirk district's seat of power over the years

Falkirk's municipal buildings in 1966. (Pic: submitted)

This year brought the final demise of Falkirk’s Municipal Buildings and Town Hall which were well past their sell by date. The safety of all who worked there and the need for modern facilities meant that their time had come.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now we wait to see what is going to arise on the chosen east-end site where the bulldozers are close to obliterating the Callendar Square development.

Back in Victoria’s time the burgh fathers faced exactly the same problem. The very first Council elected in 1833 had almost no power so the meetings were small and relatively infrequent and the employees were limited to a few clerical workers and a collector of rates. However the famous Falkirk Police and Improvement Act of 1859 changed everything and with the expansion of responsibility came many new posts. Up to that point the elected councillors and bailies held their meetings in a variety of premises including the Red Lion Inn in the High Street and a room in the steeple which was of course quite handy for the Pie Office where many a session was said to have concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the iron trade expanded the prosperity of the whole area increased and a new sense of municipal pride brought many handsome new buildings to the town centre. Two of these were a fine Town Hall in Newmarket Street (demolished in 1968) and on the other side of the road the Burgh Buildings which opened in 1879. Designed by Falkirk’s leading architect William Black in the celebrated Scots Baronial style they served as the Council’s home for close on 90 years and remain today as one of the most attractive places in the town. Here the elected representatives held their debates and the key officers – burgh chamberlain, town clerk, burgh engineer and the rest had their offices.

The burgh buildings pictured in the 1890s. (Pic: submitted)

The 20th century was a time of huge growth for local government especially after World War II and plans were made to expand the Burgh Buildings all the way down Glebe Street in the same baronial style as the original but this was not followed up. Instead the authorities decided on a complete replacement and the outcome was the municipal buildings and town hall at Westbank which opened in 1966. They were typical of the square box, all glass and concrete creations so beloved by the architects of the period but disliked by most ordinary folk who found something reassuringly solid and dependable in the old places.

It was no doubt this public appreciation for something worth keeping that saved the old buildings from demolition which followed the development of the old brewery site in 1974. Having watched the old Town Hall bite the dust an influential group led by the redoubtable Jimmy Middlemass fought a determined campaign which in the end led to a reprieve. Today the building remains as home to the registrar of ‘hatches, matches and despatches’ and it still proudly bears the carved coat-of-arms of Falkirk with the appropriate message ‘Better Meddle wi’ the Deil than the Bairns o’ Falkirk’ high up on the east gable.

Westbank disappeared before its 60th birthday and while few folk mourned its demolition many worried (and are still worried) about the future. I for one am optimistic. Things are moving fast and this generation of councillors and officers have a chance to give the community something of which we, our children and grandchildren, will be proud. I think it will happen.