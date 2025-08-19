Where there's a will: Dementia charity asking Falkirk residents to remember them through a legacy gift

Town Break Dementia Support Services is inviting supporters across Forth Valley and beyond to consider leaving a gift in their will to help the charity to continue its vital work.

Founded in 1992, Town Break Dementia Support Services has become a trusted lifeline for individuals and families navigating a diagnosis of a dementia.

By leaving a legacy gift, supporters can make a lasting impact.

A Town Break spokesperson said: “A legacy gift is one of the most meaningful ways someone can support our work. It’s a quiet act of hope, ensuring people with dementia in our communities are not forgotten, but valued, included and supported, well into the future.

Dementia Town Breaks is looking for people to give generously to enable the charity to continue its vital work (Picture: Submitted)

"It helps us be there, not just in a moment of need, but consistently, every day. Leaving a legacy to Town Break is straightforward and deeply personal. It can be

as small or as significant as you choose, every gift makes a difference."

Legacy gifts help Town Break plan confidently for the long term, enabling the charity to continue delivering therapeutic services, carer respite, home visits and

cognitive stimulation sessions, all rooted in dignity and choice.

These services are offered locally and shaped around what people need most, so a legacy can fund a weekly visit for someone newly diagnosed, a

place in a group where laughter still happens, or a safe space where carers can find rest and reassurance.

While medical research focuses on a cure for the future, Town Break’s work focuses on quality of life in the present.

Town Break encourages those who want to help to speak with a solicitor to ensure their wishes are clearly recorded.

All that needed is the charity’s name and number – Town Break Dementia Support Services SCIO, charity number SC020526.

"You do not need to be wealthy to leave a legacy,” said the Town Break spokesperson. “A small percentage of your estate, or a fixed amount, can help Town Break continue to be a source of comfort and connection for local families when they need it most.

Visit the website for more information.

