Certain wipes were found to be contaminated with the Burkholderia stabilis bacteria 🚨

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning to stop using certain alcohol-free wipes linked to infection.

UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has found wipes contaminated with Burkholderia stabilis.

The bacteria can cause infection in those who are vulnerable.

Members of the public are being warned to stop using certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes linked to an infectious outbreak.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found during an investigation of an outbreak that certain wipes were contaminated with the Burkholderia stabilis bacteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been 51 confirmed cases of Burkholderia stabilis between 2018 and 2025, with the outbreak now suspected to be associated with some non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products.

UKHSA learnt of the link through testing the wipes and quickly notified health professionals with a patient safety alert.

The outbreak led to some serious infections requiring hospital treatment, but no deaths or person-to-person transmission have been identified.

Dr James Elston, Consultant in Epidemiology and Public Health at UKHSA, said: “While the overall risk to the public remains very low, a number of non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products have been linked to an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important these types of wipes are not used for the treatment of injuries, wounds, or broken skin, and that they are not used to clean intravenous lines.”

The UKHSA have warned people to stop using certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes linked to infection. | Pexels, Pavel Danilyuk

What is Burkholderia stabilis?

Burkholderia stabilis is a bacterium that is found in natural environments. The risk to the general population is very low; however, those who are immunocompromised or have other risk factors, such as cystic fibrosis, or patients at home with intravenous lines, are at higher risk of developing infection.

What wipes are affected?

Three wipes were found to be contaminated with Burkholderia stabilis during an investigation of an outbreak.

The products affected are:

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

They have been withdrawn from sale, but can be found in first aid kits, with people urged to check if they have packs in their homes. If you have them in your home, do not use them and dispose of them in the bin to avoid contamination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do if I’ve used the wipes?

If you have used the non-sterile, alcohol-free wipes, visit a healthcare professional if you develop these symptoms:

Wound infection

This can include redness, swelling, increased pain, warmth around a wound/break in skin, and pus or other drainage from the wound/break in skin.

Infection involving an intravenous line

This can include signs such as redness, swelling, or pain around the insertion site, and or fever and chills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to treat cuts and grazes?

Cuts and grazes can be treated at home by stopping the bleeding, cleaning the wound, and covering it with a dressing to prevent infection. If you have any concerns about a cut or a graze, contact 111 or, in an emergency, call 999 or attend your local emergency department.

You can find out more about how to treat cuts and grazes at NHS.UK.