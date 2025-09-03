Twenty-one drug misuse-related deaths in Falkirk are 21 too many

Annual figures published by National Records of Scotland show 21 people died in Falkirk due to drug misuse in 2024.

Phillip Heaton, lead officer at Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said: “Every drug-related death is a preventable tragedy. We are working every day to ensure early intervention support is available across Falkirk to reduce drug-related harm.

“These latest statistics should be a reminder of the real impact that drug misuse is having within our local communities, and an opportunity for everyone to consider the role they can play in supporting people in their local area.

“Unfortunately, harmful stigma remains a huge barrier to providing support to the people who need it. Over the last year, we have developed a new anti-stigma training package to support all colleagues throughout the system who may come into contact with people affected by substance use.

"This stigma flows into public understanding of services, individual’s hesitancy to seek support, and the availability of services within the local community.

“This has also informed the development of our new strategic needs assessment, which has been produced with people who have lived experience and will outline our local priorities for the next few years.

“Alongside the successful naloxone programme and the development of new pre- and post-rehabilitation support options, these are a few ways we are contributing to Scotland’s national mission to reduce drug deaths and harms.”

Thankfully the statistics show a decrease in drug misuse deaths over the last and represent the lowest number of deaths in the last seven years.

Phillipa Haxton, Head of Vital Events Statistics, National Records of Scotland said: “The longer term trend shows that drug misuse deaths are still much more common than they were two decades ago.

“The statistics also provide information about the people who died of a drug misuse death. The figures show us that males continue to be more than twice as likely to have a drug misuse death as females.”

People who are worried about themselves, a family member or friend and the effects of using drugs or alcohol, can visit the Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership webpages for more information and advice.

