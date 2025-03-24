Third CT scanner in Forth Valley helping to cut patient waiting times
Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s third CT scanner is now operational, allowing 6500 extra scans to be carried out each year.
Health chiefs at NHS Forth Valley say this investment will reduce waiting times and help address the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging.
It will aid in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of serious conditions, including cancers such as lung, skin, liver, and colon cancer, stroke, and major trauma injuries.
Its service already scans approximately 190,000 patients annually and is supported by a team of 109 clinical staff, including 26 Advanced Practitioners – sonographers, radiographers, and assistant practitioners.
A new waiting times strategy is already bringing results: between April and September 2024, waiting times for diagnostic scans and urology treatment dropped by 22 per cent. These improvements are thanks to a combination of national and local investment and the ongoing development of advanced clinical roles within local nursing and radiology teams.
Jennifer Gilchrist, NHS Forth Valley radiology service manager, said: “The installation of the third CT scanner is great news for local patients and staff. This investment will help to reduce waiting times and speed up diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of serious conditions, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.
“The new CT scanner will provide additional long-term capacity and help future-proof local diagnostic services and support the growing demand for imaging across the region.
“By investing in advanced clinical roles, increasing diagnostic capacity, and implementing innovative strategies, NHS Forth Valley is enhancing its services and improving patient care, ensuring that local patients have access to the timely, high-quality healthcare they need.”
The third CT scanner will play a critical role in reducing the pressure on NHS Forth Valley’s two existing scanners, which have been stretched to meet the growing demand for imaging services. Over the past year, the existing scanners have been used for extended periods during evenings and weekends, and a temporary mobile CT unit was introduced to provide additional capacity.
The new scanner is expected to cut waiting times significantly, providing faster access to essential diagnostic tests and reducing the anxiety and uncertainty associated with longer waits for scan results.
