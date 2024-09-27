Strathcarron Hospice welcomes Janey Godley sparking end of life conversations
They have already co-produced a booklet which allows people to record information about their wishes and preferences following their death.
Katy Whitelaw from Strathcarron joined a BBC Radio Scotland phone-in with Stephen Jardine where Janey’s announcement and topics around end of life were discussed.
The hospice communications officer said, “We were delighted to be part of these discussions, encouraging people to have these difficult, but so important conversations as early as possible, before it is too late.
"Preparing for the future is an act of love and consideration, especially during times that are emotionally challenging. Our All About Me booklet can help with these conversations, and help capture important details too. This useful resource aims to provide guidance and support for individuals and their families as they navigate this difficult journey”.
The Strathcarron Compassionate Communities team and people from the communities of Forth Valley co-produced the All About Me booklet.
Relatives or close friends can record and find important information about their loved ones life, without having to sort through file after file. Designed to help document a person’s wishes and preferences, including funeral arrangements and other important details, it can offer peace of mind.
Katy added: “By having these conversations, as someone living with a life limiting condition, it ensures that your voice is heard during a time when clarity and guidance are most valuable, easing the burden for your loved ones during an emotional time.”
This book is an opportunity to chat through wishes while keeping all the information in one, safe place. You can download the All About Me Booklet here.
Strathcarron Hospice also provides personal support and signposting for all the questions that can be sparked following an end of life diagnosis for those living within the communities of Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld.
You can contact the hospice’s Live Your Life Support Line 01324 827383 for further information.
For further information about the services provided by Strathcarron Hospice visit here
Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise around £102,000 a week to provide all their services, which are free to those who use them across our local communities.
