Strathcarron Hospice unveils plan for 40th anniversary mural

The Fankerton palliative care facility, which provides specialist and end of life support for the people of Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, reached the four-decade mark in April this year.

Working alongside community groups and artist Scott Gilbert, the hospice has revealed its plan to create a new snowdrop mural.

Scott donated his time and resource to create the mural, using the hospice’s snowdrop motif as inspiration.

Artist Scott Gilbert has been commissioned by Strathcarron Hospice to create a mural in Denny to mark the service's 40th year. Picture: Ailsa Herd.

The artwork is located at the car park opposite Strathcarron Hospice Shop in Stirling Street and is due to be completed tomorrow (Wednesday).

Strathcarron says Falkirk Council and Councillor Paul Garner have been “instrumental in organising and clearing the space”.

The hospice also thanked community groups, including Inspire Denny and Dunipace, whose volunteers will plant snowdrops at the mural in the coming weeks.

Susan High, Strathcarron’s community development coordinator, said: “The snowdrop flower holds deep meaning, a sign of renewal and hope, and it has become a symbol of Strathcarron Hospice.

“This project has brought together a significant number of local people, including schoolchildren, in our 40th anniversary year – beautifully illustrating how connected and proactive our community is.

“It is wonderful to see this community spirit first-hand and we are thankful for all these acts of kindness to help create this wonderful piece of art for everyone to enjoy.”

Strathcarron is encouraging people to come together at the mural and upload images via social media to share ‘stories of connection’ on what the hospice means to them using #OurStrathcarron.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.