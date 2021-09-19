Front of property.

Falkirk property: Attractive 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with large garden has been fully refurbished to a high standard

This beautifully decorated and modernised house sits on the main street in the village of Shieldhill, just south of Falkirk.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 4:35 pm

The exterior of the property has been painted recently, while the spacious interior accommodation comprises a wide reception hallway, large living room, new kitchen/diner with beautiful views out to the rear garden, two generous sized bedrooms, and a stunning, ultra-modern bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a driveway with space for a number of vehicles, while the large rear garden has a feature decking area, extensive lawn, and a shed.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £174,995, more details can be found HERE.

