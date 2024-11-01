The migration of services from Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion is now under way, with the building closing its doors for six months for urgent repair work.

Services are being moved to five locations across the Lothians, including an outpatient clinic at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Inpatient services and day-case surgery have also moved to St John’s.

The move will allow extensive work to begin at the Eye Pavilion to remove and replace two waste pipes, as well as asbestos material from a sealed cavity where the pipework is located.

Contractors have advised that the work will be carried out more quickly and safely if the building is vacant.

Jim Crombie, NHS Lothian deputy chief executive, said the priority has been to ensure the safe continuity of all its eye services during the period of temporary closure.

He said: “We know it is less than ideal to move these services and we sincerely apologise to patients for the inconvenience.

“We hope patients are assured it has been our absolute priority to ensure we can continue to provide them with every single one of these vital services safely during the period of the Eye Pavilion’s temporary closure.”

The PAEP holds an average of 152 outpatient clinics a week, using 40 consultation rooms every day. In all, there are 1400 outpatient appointments every week and more than 130 inpatient slots.

Jim added: “This is nothing short of the migration of an entire hospital and has been a massive undertaking in just five weeks.

“In order to minimise disruption, we have also ensured every service is co-located with the necessary clinical support services, such as imaging and pharmacy. Details of clinic moves and public transport links are contained on an information hub on our website.”

New appointment details will be contained in direct communication to patients individually, by text or letter.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine called on the UK Government to include funding for NHS hospitals in Wednesday’s budget and for the SNP Government to spend some of the consequential funding on the Edinburgh Eye Pavilion.

Christine said: “It is beyond unacceptable that constituents who have regular appointments at the Eye Pavilion are currently finding them disrupted.

“While many patients have been reassured that their appointments will be relocated to other NHS sites, valid concerns remain about delays and access to care.

“I recently wrote to Neil Gray, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, and have been dismayed at his failure to commit to urgent funding for this project. That is not good enough.

“It is vital now that the UK Government releases funding so that the Scottish Government has no choice but to replace the building.”