Songwriter releases charity single to thank Forth Valley Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit for caring for niece

Shannon Mclean felt compelled to release the track, titled Dear Eliza, in honour of the ward as a way of thanking its doctors and nurses for looking after her sister Steph’s children, Eliza and Cooper.

Little Eliza was born nine weeks early at the Larbert hospital last December, while her four-year-old brother was also born there prematurely.

Shannon, 23, wrote Dear Eliza to highlight the “emotional and physical distance” felt by so many during the pandemic.

Songwriter Shannon Mclean has released a single inspired by her premature niece, Eliza, to thank staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital's Neonatal Unit for caring for the premature little one and her nephew, Cooper. Contributed.

However, the Fintry woman says her song also acts as a small reminder that “little miracles do come true”.

She said: “My sister went through two very difficult pregnancies, after discovering during the eight-week early labour of her first that she only has half the size of a womb that a regular woman has.

“After my sister and her husband, Ali, received such incredible care and compassion from all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, I knew after writing Eliza’s song that I would love to pass on any form of support to the people that supported my family during their hardest time, and releasing Dear Eliza as a charity single seemed fitting.”

Steph, 31, said: “After our first baby, Cooper, arrived eight weeks earlier than expected, considering and hoping for a second pregnancy when we knew it would be another premature baby and another Neonatal Unit journey made it very daunting!

“However, the care and support both ourselves and Cooper received over our five-week stay from the nurses made our decision a lot easier.

“To have my sister write such a heartwarming and special song, inspired by Eliza’s journey, was emotional to say the least!

“The Covid pandemic meant none of our family could meet her for months on end. We are absolutely delighted that Shannon is kindly donating all proceeds from the sale of her song to a place which has had such an importance in our lives.

“The funds will allow the children, staff and parents to benefit from specialist equipment which is so vital.”

Dear Eliza will be available to buy on Bandcamp from Friday, August 6.

Donations can also be made here.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.