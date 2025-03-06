Research shows that certain drinks, including green tea, can reduce the body's ability to absorb iron 🍵

Matcha is a popular drink that is made from the powdered leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant .

A type of green tea, it is often seen as a healthier alternative to coffee, but matcha also contains a high concentration of caffeine.

Research shows that certain drinks, including green tea, can reduce the body's ability to absorb iron.

Senior Pharmacist Duncan Reid reveals the best time to drink matcha to avoid iron deficency.

Matcha is becoming a popular alternative to our morning coffee, with the global matcha market expected to grow rapidly, with a projected revenue of $5.5 billion in the next couple of years. However, users on social media have started asking questions about the possible negative side effects of this drink, which is usually associated as having plenty of health benefits.

Research shows that certain drinks, including green tea, can impact the body's ability to absorb iron, which can affect those who have low iron or an iron deficiency. Caffeine itself doesn’t directly impact iron absorption, the polyphenols found in coffee and tea can.

But this doesn’t mean you have to cut them out entirely, what matters is when you drink them. Here’s everything you need to know about matcha tea, when is the best time to enjoy it, if it can impact your iron levels and the symptoms of low iron.

Depending on how strong your matcha is, it could have more caffeine than a cup of coffee. | Pexels, Raymond Petrik

Should I drink green tea if I have low iron?

You can still enjoy green tea if you have low iron, Senior Pharmacist and Head of Patient Safety at Pharmacy2U, Duncan Reid, explains that while tea and coffee can affect iron absorption this doesn’t mean you have to cut them out entirely, what matters is when you consume them.

One study revealed that drinking a cup of coffee with a hamburger meal reduced iron absorption by 39%, while tea, a known strong inhibitor, reduced it by 64%. Reid said: "The key is timing, try to enjoy these drinks between meals rather than alongside them. If you’re concerned about iron levels, pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources can enhance absorption. And for those who need an extra boost, iron supplements can be a great way to support healthy levels.”

How much caffeine is in matcha?

Depending on how concentrated your matcha is, it could actually have more caffeine than a cup of coffee. Matcha generally contains 19 to 44mg of caffeine per gram, meaning a typical 2–4 gram serving can range from 38mg to 176mg of caffeine. In comparison, coffee beans contain around 10 to 12mg of caffeine per gram, with an average eight-ounce cup of coffee providing roughly 100mg.

What are the symptoms of low iron?

It’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of an iron deficiency. Reid explains that this can include persistent fatigue and weakness, pale or yellowish skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, cold hands and feet, and even unusual cravings for non-food items.

Why do we need iron?

Iron plays a vital role in red blood cell production, the mineral is present in the haemoglobin (protein in our red blood cells) that carries oxygen around the body, ensuring that it functions healthily.

We constantly need a sufficient amount of iron in our body, red meat offers a rich source of iron, although it should be eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Other options include pulses such as kidney beans and chickpeas, nuts, and dried fruits.

How much iron do you need?

Adult men, and women over the age of 50 are advised to incorporate 8.7mg of iron into their diet every day. For women aged between 19 and 49, the recommended daily iron intake is 14.8mg due to a higher risk of low iron due to their period. If you are pregnant, your iron needs can also increase to support your baby’s development.

If you suspect you may have an iron deficiency, speak to a healthcare professional to check your iron levels and learn what supplements are available.

You can find out more about iron, symptoms of iron deficiencies and how to get more iron into your diet at NHS.UK.