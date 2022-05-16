Salmonella scare forces Falkirk Aldi stores to recall products

The supermarket chain, which has stores in Camelon and Polmont, has now recalled Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap and Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple – with a use by dates of May 11 and May 12, 2022.

An FSA spokesperson said: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are

being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Aldi has been forced to recall the food products from its stores

"Our advice to consumers If you have bought any of the products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the nearest store for a full refund.”

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.