Members of Falkirk Council's planning committee agreed to proposals which will see the hotel retaining the first floor for accommodation and a small part of the ground floor for a reception area.

Planning permission for the change had previously been submitted by owner Shajaz Ali but was turned down in January last year due to insufficient parking.

This time Mr Ali was successful, however,

Bowhouse Hotel, Grangemouth

Local councillor Allyson Black had asked the committee to look at the application as she was concerned that the parking arrangements would mean people reversing out onto a busy road that is a main bus route and close to schools and nurseries.

But councillors were told that while it wasn't ideal, there are many other locations nearby that have the same arrangement, and Falkirk Council's roads department did not object to the application.

Councillors heard that there had been 37 responses to the proposals, including two petitions, 11 objections and 24 letters of support.

One petition, with 82 signatures, objected on the basis of damage to existing local businesses, anti-social behaviour, parking and road safety.

A different petition with 99 signatures was received objecting on road safety grounds.

Grangemouth Community Council also objected to the application on road safety grounds, although they noted that they would be guided by the Council’s Roads Development Unit.

Other responses were more favourable, with people saying they felt the new shops would benefit the area.

