Pressure on Forth Valley Royal Hospital saw patients wait in ambulances eight hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forth Valley Royal Hospital faced huge challenges over the festive period as “extraordinary levels” of influenza led to a return of five beds in wards with four bays.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of NHS Forth Valley’s board heard this week that peak numbers occurred over the weekend of January 4, 5 and 6, when the hospital was treating 91 flu patients, as well as 10 with Covid and six RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Director of acute services, Garry Fraser, told members that one in six patients on the site had some sort of respiratory virus, which meant they had to be isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strain of flu was such that “patients were being ventilated for a couple of weeks at a time”, which led to the intensive care unit being extremely busy.

Health Minister Neil Gray heard about the pressures on A&E at FVRH when he visited last week, left to right, Joanne Auld, senior charge nurse,; Siobhan Griffin, deputy charge nurse; and Hannah Spruce, clinical nurse educator. Pic: Michael Gillen

The illness also meant that many staff were off due to illness and primary care and community services were also affected.

A surge area helped the ICU cope with 24 patients when generally there is a maximum of 16 in the hospital.

The same weekend also saw extreme pressure on FVRH’s Emergency Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fraser told members that over a 36-hour period that weekend, there were at least 90 people waiting to be seen at any given time.

Members also heard that the “absolute volume” of patients resulted in some long waits for Scottish Ambulance Service, with a wait for up to eight hours to offload.

But they were also told that recovery from the height of the pressure was going well, until things were derailed by Storm Eowyn on Friday.

Mr Fraser told members that the pressures on services were being felt across the whole of Scotland and the challenge was not unique to Forth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an extremely difficult festive period and that affects performance,” he said.

NHS Forth Valley’s chief executive, Professor Ross McGuffie, said that the situation was quickly “decompressed” and numbers had steadied until Storm Eowyn struck.

He said: “Staff have gone above and beyond throughout the festive period, and I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to all for steering us through what has been an incredibly challenging period.”