'Our patients deserve better' - says Falkirk GP

A Falkirk GP says she is backing a campaign to improve funding for general practices because “our patients deserve better”.

Dr Teresa Cannavina, who has been a GP in Falkirk for 20 years, says the ‘Stand With Your Surgery’ campaign – which is currently being shared across social media – is “really important”.

BMA Scotland, a trade union which represents doctors nationally, says GPs have seen their share of overall NHS funding fall, from 11 per cent in 2008 to 6.5 per cent now.

That has left GPs struggling to cope with rising demand and they are now asking patients to support their call for funding to be restored.

Dr Teresa Cannavina, a GP in Falkirk, is supporting BMA Scotland's campaign. (Pic: Contributed)

“We all know that patients aren’t getting the service that they want,” said Dr Cannavina.

“There’s a big difficulty with the 8 o’clock rush to get appointments – access is really difficult. Our patients deserve better than this.

“We want them to be able to get good access to GPs in a timely manner and have time with GPs to actually discuss their conditions and get good, personalised care.”

She points out that 90 per cent of all NHS contacts will be seen by their GPs, who may then refer them to other services.

“It’s important that we get it right at the bottom, so that patients get the best care possible,” she said.

In her 20 years working as a GP in Falkirk, Dr Cannavina says she has noticed increasing demand, for many different reasons.

BMA Scotland highlights that in the past 12 years the number of GPs has fallen by six per cent, while in that time the number of patients registered with a GP has increased.

As a result of this, while there was one GP for every 1515 patients in 2013 there is now only one GP for every 1735 patients.

But there are other factors beside the numbers that are making GP workloads so difficult.

“Generally, the population is getting older, as we all know, and as you get older you are more likely to see your GP and have more health conditions, so we are seeing the same patients but a lot more often in a year,” Dr Cannavina explained.

Doctors are also seeing many more patients with chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

“The other big change is the waiting lists for the NHS – previously we would have referred and someone would have got surgery quite quickly, now we have to see them multiple times and try to manage them as they wait to see secondary care,” she said.

The other big change she has seen has been the increase in demand for mental health care, particularly since the pandemic.

It is particularly hard for doctors to know that many people blame GPs for the difficulty in getting appointments.

Dr Cannavina said: “It is very difficult. Patients are very frustrated and we’re not providing the service that we feel patients deserve.

“We want to be providing a better service and not one that we are having to constantly apologise to our patients about.

“It causes a lot of upset and frustration for GPs when we know that we are working very hard to provide a service within the very limited resource we have.

“The perception is that we are not working hard, whereas I think most GPs are going flat out from 8-6 and sometimes having to stay later to get through all the work.

“I think it does cause low morale and can be a reason for people leaving the profession early.

“Patients are frustrated and I think that gets passed on to us and we’re frustrated and that’s why this campaign is so important. It’s why we are asking patients to stand with us and write to their MSPs to say they want a better service too.”

The BMA believe it will require £290m to deliver full funding restoration, which must first stabilise General Practice and then grow the GP workforce to improve access and services for patients.

They also firmly believe that more funding would allow GPs to play a huge part in preventative healthcare that is now an important focus for NHS Scotland.

Dr Cannavina said: “One of the reasons we want funding restoration is that rather than just dealing with day to day problems, we want more time to focus on preventative healthcare. Ultimately, if we can keep our patients well, that’s much better than dealing with conditions further down the line.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “GPs play a vital role in our health service, and that is why we increased investment in General Practice by £73.2 million in the last financial year and are determined to increase the number of GPs in Scotland by 800 by 2027, with an additional 307 GPs added since 2017.”