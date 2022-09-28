Organ donation: Forth Valley kidney dialysis patient urges people to consider living donation

The plea comes as Organ Donation Week is underway across Scotland.

Peter Donaldson, who undergoes dialysis three times a week at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, suddenly took ill four years ago with a bleed on the brain.

He had no idea he was suffering from high blood pressure, was always at the gym, attended fitness classes and didn’t smoke.

Peter Donaldson who is awaiting a kidney transplant, pictured with wife Pauline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, from Forth Valley, said: “Obviously the ideal candidate would be a family member. But I would say to anybody thinking about donating that the care you get and the extensive testing, is unbelievable.”

Three friends and Peter’s wife Pauline all volunteered to donate a kidney when it was discovered he needed a transplant. However, after testing, only his wife was suitable, but unfortunately her blood group and tissue didn’t match.

Peter said: “I thought the four people who came forward for me was tremendous, I was so grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old has also had spells in hospitals in both Edinburgh and Glasgow and a couple of years ago his kidney function was just 26 per cent. Blood pressure tablets made it worse for his kidneys, both of which are affected.

However, Peter remains philosophical about the future, saying: “I’ve never let it spoil things; it’ll happen when it happens. Thankfully, I’m a positive person and cannot afford to let things stop as we all have mortgages to pay.”

Peter does admit though that failing kidneys have a big impact on his life and that of his loved ones. “Everything has to be planned first, there are no spur of the moment decisions. Dialysis at aprivate clinic in a European sunspot for example, costs 230 euros per session and had to be pre-booked.”

Peter says he is heartened that nine patients from the Forth Valley area have recently had kidney transplants which he believes may be due to the new legislation introduced in Scotland where everyone has a choice when it comes to organ and tissue donation – to be a donor or to opt out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half of the population in Forth Valley (54 per cent) have already recorded their decision but with an average of 500 people across Scotland waiting on a transplant at any one time, health officials say every opportunity for donation is precious.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “It is important to discuss your wishes with loved ones. If you do nothing it is assumed, you agree to be a donor if you die in circumstances where donation is possible. Recording your decision and sharing it with loved ones can make it easier for them to ensure it is honoured