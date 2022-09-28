Strathcarron Hospice: 10k returns to streets of Denny and Bonnybridge

The event had been taking place in the grounds of Stirling University, then for the last two years it was held virtually due to Covid restrictions. But this Sunday, October 2 runners of all ages and abilities will once again be pounding the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge.

Al the money raised will go towards the daily running costs of running the hospice which has provided so much support to families across the area for the last four decades.

Runners will set off at 11am from Denny High School and hospice officials are encouraging spectators to come out and show their support.

One of the team's at the last Strathcarron Hospice 10k which took place in grounds of Stirling University in 2019

Event sponsor LifeFit Wellness will be there on the day along with entertainment from Central FM and refreshments from Candied Ice Cream Parlour.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “We have a number of prizes to give away thanks to the Ogilvie Group Ltd and LifeFit Wellness, including £100 for the best fancy dress. We would like to thank the event sponsors, Lightways Contractors Ltd, LifeFit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management. ”

They added the event was “suitable for those tackling their first 10k or for the more serious athletes looking for a personal best”.

On the day registration will be available from 9.30am-10.30am for £30 per person.

Entrants must be at least 15 years, and for those aged 15-16 the Paul Canavan Memorial trophy will be awarded to the fastest male or female in the age group.