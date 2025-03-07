Readers are being encouraged to nominate their health heroes for NHS Lothian’s Celebrating Success Awards.

The annual awards honour staff, in 12 different categories, who have gone over and above in their day-to-day job, embracing the organisation’s core values of care and compassion, dignity and respect, quality, teamwork, openness, honesty and responsibility.

The prestigious Health Hero Award allows readers in Edinburgh and the Lothians to nominate any healthcare worker who has really made a difference to the life of the person they’ve cared for.

Last year’s winner was Susanne Crichton, team lead occupational therapist and disability case manager.

Susanne said: “I was absolutely delighted to receive the Health Hero award in 2024. It's so lovely that someone, who was dealing with their own challenges took the time to make the nomination.

“To have the opportunity to share the impact that vocational rehabilitation can have on someone's life is brilliant. I love my job and winning the award was the icing on the cake, but I was already truly flattered and proud just to have been nominated.”

Susanne was nominated by patient, Marika Komori, who she had been supporting for over two years.

Marika said: “Susanne was instrumental in supporting me and helping me to manage my condition within the workplace. She has gone above and beyond in her role to give me the support, expertise, and advice I have needed. I can honestly say she has saved my life. She’s absolutely my Health Hero.”

Caroline Hiscox, NHS Lothian chief executive, is now appealing for readers to nominate their own hero.

She said: “The Celebrating Success Awards are one of the ways that we can recognise and honour those who go that extra mile and who make a tremendous contribution in helping others.

“While the NHS continues to face significant challenges, it remains vital to acknowledge the outstanding dedication of our staff.

“I hope the public will help bring these inspiring stories to light and make a staff member or teams day.”

Visit news.nhslothian.scot/celebrating-success-nominations-public/ to nominate an individual or team. Nominations close on April 11.