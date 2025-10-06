NHS Golden Jubilee treats almost 10k Forth Valley patients for 'faster diagnosis and access to treatment'

Almost 10,000 people have travelled to the Golden Jubilee hospital to have procedures carried out in the last year.

NHS Forth Valley patients have had over 9900 procedures carried out at the Clydebank hospital, including for hip and knee replacements, cataracts, and diagnostic imaging such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and ultrasound scans.

A health official said these vital tests have provided patients with faster diagnoses and quicker access to the treatment they need, improving outcomes and helping to support local services.

NHS Golden Jubilee is also home to one of the UK’s largest and most successful heart and lung centres, providing regional and national services such as heart transplantation.

Forth Valley patients travel to NHS Golden Jubilee to get treatment quicker. Pic: Contributed

In the last year alone, dedicated staff have carried out over 470 cardiology, heart, and lung surgeries for NHS Forth Valley patients, reinforcing NHS Golden Jubilee’s role as a key provider of specialist cardiac care.

NHS Golden Jubilee chief executive Carolynne O’Connor said: “As a national asset for NHS Scotland, the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital supports local boards like NHS Forth Valley by offering extra capacity and access to our specialist services.

“Our skilled teams are proud to help patients get faster access to important tests and treatments since 2002.

"We remain committed to working closely with all NHS boards to keep delivering high-quality care and making sure patients continue to benefit from the services we offer.”

NHS Forth Valley deputy medical director Dr Karen Adamson said: “The majority of our patients continue to access diagnostic scans and surgery here in Forth Valley. However, having access to the additional capacity provided by NHS Golden Jubilee is invaluable in helping us reduce waiting times and ensuring that patients who require specialist treatment can benefit from the expertise available at this national centre.”