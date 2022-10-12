Latest figures show that 218 were in the emergency department waiting to be treated, admitted or discharged – a rise of 35 per cent from the 161 of the previous week.

In the same period in 2021 the number waiting over 12 hours was 25.

NHS Forth Valley said the rise is due to the lack of available beds in the hospital to admit patients.

Less than half of patients at Forth Valley Royal's A&E were seen, treated and either admitted or discharged within four hours according to latest figures.

The statistics show that 1145 people attended in a seven day period with only 46.3 per cent hitting the four hour wait target. This was a slight improvement from 39.6 per cent the previous week and the same figure as two weeks before.

However, the figure is still well below the Scottish average of 64.2 per cent.

The Scottish Government has set the target of 95 per cent of patients at A&E being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “The majority of patients who experience longer waits in the Emergency Department require to be admitted to hospital but have to wait in the department until a suitable inpatient bed becomes available.

“Staff are doing everything possible to reduce delays and increase capacity across all our local hospitals. This includes piloting new ED triage and assessment arrangements to help reduce waiting times and improve access to healthcare advice, reassurance and treatment at an early stage, working with partners to improve access to social care support and increasing the number of patients discharged before midday and during weekends.”

They urged people to help avoid long waits by calling NHS 24 on 111 first if they need urgent heath care advice and treatment for an illness or injury which is not life-threatening.

They can arrange a consultation with a local healthcare professional who can provide advice or make an appointment at our Urgent Care Centre or Minor Injuries Unit so people don’t need to wait when they attend.

