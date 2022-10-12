Skidz, based in Bankside near Bainsford, is a family-owned business – a member of the Michelin Quality Centre network – and initially won the small tyre retailer

category for the best single location site, before going on to be crowned the NTDA’s overall Tyre Retailer of the Year, beating the winners of the Medium Retailer (up to 25 centres) and Large Retailer (national chain) categories.

It was an emotional moment for Craig Crosbie, Skidz managing director, who 27 years ago took the bold decision, aged just 21, to set up his own business selling alloy

Falkirk-based Skidz has been named the best tyre retailer in the UK

wheels, with the backing of a £5000 interest-free loan from The Princes Trust.

Craig said: “I honestly never dared to dream of how successful the business would become. It demonstrates just what can be achieved when someone gives you a little

bit of support to pursue your business dreams.

"It’s still sinking in to be honest, but I know my team thoroughly deserve it. Most tyre dealerships our size serve motorists in their local area, but we literally have drivers

visiting us from across Scotland, because they know we’ll look after their vehicles as if they were our own.

“We have no aspirations to be the biggest, we just want to be the best. We treat every customer who walks in as if they were a good friend – everything’s geared

around giving honest, expert advice, backed up by great service.”

Today the company turns over more than £3 million a year and counts Michelin amongst its largest suppliers. It employs a skilled 16-strong team and has a huge

customer base, even carrying out regular work for flagship business accounts including Lamborghini Edinburgh.

Craig said he puts his team first – which was one of the reasons he recently decided to close on Saturdays despite years of weekend opening.

“Instead we open for longer hours in the week so customers can call in on their way to or from work. It’s enabled me to give everyone their Saturdays back, which has proven incredibly popular.

