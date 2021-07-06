NHS Forth Valley get £10 million to help in the fight against COVID-19

NHS Forth Valley has received further funding from the Scottish Government to boost its COVID-19 vaccinations among other things

The significant allocation is part of a £380 million package handed out to health boards across Scotland and comes on top of the £1.7 billion already provided to health boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships in the last year.

NHS Forth Valley said it welcomed the extra funding, especially as COVID-19 figures in the area begin to rise once more, and said the money has already been allocated to areas where it is most needed.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “With the continued surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the announcement of extra funding is very much welcomed. We have received an initial allocation of £10.1 million which will be spent on services including vaccinations, Test and Protect and additional staffing and supplies costs.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.