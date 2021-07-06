NHS Forth Valley get £10 million to help in the fight against COVID-19

The Scottish Government has allocated a further £10.1 million of funding to NHS Forth Valley which will help them continue to combat the coronavirus.

NHS Forth Valley has received further funding from the Scottish Government to boost its COVID-19 vaccinations among other things

The significant allocation is part of a £380 million package handed out to health boards across Scotland and comes on top of the £1.7 billion already provided to health boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships in the last year.

NHS Forth Valley said it welcomed the extra funding, especially as COVID-19 figures in the area begin to rise once more, and said the money has already been allocated to areas where it is most needed.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “With the continued surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the announcement of extra funding is very much welcomed. We have received an initial allocation of £10.1 million which will be spent on services including vaccinations, Test and Protect and additional staffing and supplies costs.”

