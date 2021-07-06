NHS Forth Valley get £10 million to help in the fight against COVID-19
The Scottish Government has allocated a further £10.1 million of funding to NHS Forth Valley which will help them continue to combat the coronavirus.
The significant allocation is part of a £380 million package handed out to health boards across Scotland and comes on top of the £1.7 billion already provided to health boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships in the last year.
NHS Forth Valley said it welcomed the extra funding, especially as COVID-19 figures in the area begin to rise once more, and said the money has already been allocated to areas where it is most needed.
An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “With the continued surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the announcement of extra funding is very much welcomed. We have received an initial allocation of £10.1 million which will be spent on services including vaccinations, Test and Protect and additional staffing and supplies costs.”