Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The support given to staff coming from overseas to work with NHS Forth Valley has led to the health board receiving an award.

NHS Scotland has presented the new Pastoral Care Quality Award (PCQA) to acknowledge the exceptional work of local staff within NHS Forth Valley in ensuring the safe arrival, induction and provision of support and pastoral care for healthcare staff joining from abroad.

Achieving the award recognises NHS Forth Valley’s commitment to supporting internationally educated staff with high quality pastoral care at every stage of their recruitment journey and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Fairweather, international recruitment lead and Sarah Grant, nurse educator, are part of a dedicated team at NHS Forth Valley who provide a wide range of professional and personal support to healthcare staff recruited through NHS Scotland’s international recruitment programme.

NHS Forth Valley's International Recruitment team members Lisa Fairweather and Sarah Grant. Pic: Contributed

This includes tailored training and development, support to find accommodation as well as a wide range of practical and professional support to help staff adjust to living and working in Forth Valley.

Lisa said: “We are delighted that NHS Forth Valley has been recognised for the high standard of support that we offer healthcare staff who have joined us through NHS Scotland’s International Recruitment programme.

“Moving to a new country to work is a huge change and it is therefore important that we provide the necessary advice and support to help make the transition as easy as possible. We also listen closely to our international recruits to continuously improve the support we provide, and this award demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creating the best possible experience for new and existing international recruits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad