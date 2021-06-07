It is looking to appoint two new non-executive members - and the posts are open to people across the district, and from all walks of life.

As well as a strong commitment to improving the health of local people it is also particularly keen to encourage applications from people with previous clinical experience or financial skills.

Janie McCusker, who chairs NHS Forth Valley, said: “You don’t need to be a health expert or to have experience of the NHS as we are looking for people with a diverse range of experience, knowledge and skills.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital

“However, we would be particularly keen to hear from individuals with experience of delivering community health services and those with a financial background to complement the skills of existing Board members.”

“We are also keen to encourage people who may not have thought of being a board member before to consider applying as it’s a great development opportunity and you will have access to any training and support required to help you make a strong contribution.”

The posts take up around eight hours a week and last for up to four years in the first instance, with a remuneration of £8,842 a year.

More information on these roles and details of how to apply can be found at https://applications.appointed-for-scotland.org/ or by calling 0300 244 1898 (freephone).

Completed applications must be received before midday on Wednesday June 233.

Interviews will be held August 10-11.

