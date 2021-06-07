Picture Michael Gillen

They now have until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 11 to register online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or by calling 0800 030

8013.

Those not registered by then will be sent their appointment details by letter at a later date.

Jillian Taylor, operational lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in NHS Forth Valley, said: “The registration process is simple, easy and saves time in getting your vaccine appointment.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf, said: “The initial response has been really encouraging and by extending it further we hope to reach more of

this age group.

“It’s especially helpful for students who are registered with a GP at their term time address to get their appointment details by email or text so they don’t miss appointment letters being sent by post.”

