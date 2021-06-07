COVID in Forth Valley: Deadline extended for 18-29 year olds to register for jags
The deadline has been extended for 18 to 29-year-olds in NHS Forth Valley to register for the Covid-19 vaccine and get their appointment details sent to them by email or text.
They now have until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 11 to register online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or by calling 0800 030
8013.
Those not registered by then will be sent their appointment details by letter at a later date.
Jillian Taylor, operational lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in NHS Forth Valley, said: “The registration process is simple, easy and saves time in getting your vaccine appointment.”
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf, said: “The initial response has been really encouraging and by extending it further we hope to reach more of
this age group.
“It’s especially helpful for students who are registered with a GP at their term time address to get their appointment details by email or text so they don’t miss appointment letters being sent by post.”