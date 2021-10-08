NHS Forth Valley apologise for mix-up over Falkirk area vaccine letters

NHS Forth Valley is currently offering people living in the Falkirk Council area appointments at Falkirk Community Hospital for the Covid booster and their flu vaccinations.

However in a technical glitch, some people have received letters advising them to attend venues in Stirling or Clackmannanshire next week.

Apologising for the mix-up, an official said anyone affected is not expected to attend and can rearrange for an appointment at the community hospital.

NHS Forth Valley has been apologised for the mix-up

But if it does suit them they can attend the other venues at the appointed time.

An NHS Forth Valley spokeswoman said: “A number of people in the Falkirk council area may have wrongly received vaccination appointments for venues in Stirling and Clacks during w/c October 11, 2021.

"Anyone affected should call our local vaccination team on 0800 130 3120 (open seven days from 8.30am to 4.30pm) who can arrange for them to attend a vaccination centre in Falkirk.

!We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Residents in care homes were the first to receive the booster from the end of September.

Adults aged 70 years and over and those 16 years and over who are on the highest risk list were being contacted by letter from the end of September .

Other eligible groups, including all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers, adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals and all adults over 50 – will be able to book an appointment for a Covid-19 booster online from the end of October via NHS Inform.

