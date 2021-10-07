COVID-19 hits two classes at Falkirk area primary school
Falkirk Council has informed parents about positive cases of coronavirus in two classes at a local primary school.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Low risk letters were e-mailed on Tuesday to parents and to all stabout about the two classes at Hallglen Primary School where there are positive cases. Prior to this, Warn and Inform letters were sent to the whole school twice.
“The classes are all currently open and functioning normally so children who are not positive for COVID-19 should access learning and teaching in person.”