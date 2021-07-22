New private residential mental health facility opens in Falkirk

Willow Lodge, located in Windsor Road, is run by care provider Meallmore Ltd and welcomed its first resident earlier this month.

The purpose-built, 32-bed care facility, which includes four self-contained apartments, is said to offer a “homely environment” for residents and all necessary regulatory requirements.

Willow Lodge employs an experienced management team and registered mental health nurses, with Meallmore also appointing general adult nurses to ensure any additional complex physical health needs of residents are met.

Willow Lodge manager Tam McNamara

The remainder of the care team consists of experienced mental health support workers, who assist with the provision of rehabilitation support, as well as a private session psychiatrist.

Meallmore states the Willow Lodge team will work in partnership with local multidisciplinary mental health teams to “ensure the highest standard of ongoing psychiatric care”.

The new facility also features an in-house chef to prepare restaurant quality meals and assist residents in planning and cooking their own meals.

Willow Lodge is led by manager Tam McNamara, who has worked in the mental health sector for 30 years.

A qualified social worker and mental health officer, Tam has worked in a range of NHS and community-based multidisciplinary mental health teams in London and Falkirk specialising in rehabilitation and community social work.

He said: “Willow Lodge will provide industry-leading mental health care, support and rehabilitation to individuals who require this service. There is a real need for specialised residential care facilities across Scotland to support people with complex mental health needs, and we are proud to open this new service in Falkirk.

"The new facility is a welcoming breath of fresh air for those who require the service to improve their quality of life. What has impressed me so far about Meallmore is the company’s dedication to investing in its staff.

“All staff at Willow Lodge have undergone weeks of stringent training to support residents with specific mental health needs.

"All of our staff are looking forward to greeting residents to Willow Lodge, and we are extremely grateful to the local community for their support on the new service and in particular the support from local GP practices and Community Mental Health Teams.”

