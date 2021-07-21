New Indiana Jones film's Grangemouth classic motor car connection

The new film – the fifth instalment in the adventurous archaeologist series – is apparently set in the late 1960s as scenes currently being filmed in Glasgow depict the triumphant homecoming parade the USA laid on for Neil Armstrong and his fellow NASA mission to the moon astronauts.

A large number of vintage cars have been assembled at the location in the city’s Renfield Street, including a few which eagle-eyed petrolheads have clocked as belonging to a firm in the Grangemouth Bo’ness area which normally hires out classic American cars for weddings and other events.

The vintage cars are part of the astronauts homecoming parade

Unfortunately Doctor Jones has sworn the two local car lads to secrecy so they are not able to “confirm of deny” their vehicles’ involvement in these top secret scenes until a later date.

“Wheel” be watching out for them though.

