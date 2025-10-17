Meet the NHS Forth Valley finalists in Scotland's Health Awards 2025 - and their inspirational stories

NHS staff from across Forth Valley are in the running for six accolades at this year’s Scotland’s Health Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groups and individuals have all been singled out for praise and have made the finals of the 2025 awards which recognise the outstanding contribution made by health and social care workers across the country.

Run in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, along with the Falkirk Herald’s sister paper, The Scotsman, the awards highlight the great work carried out in hospitals and in communities by many of the NHS’s unsung heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Team (SLT) at NHS Forth are in the running for two awards. The Innovation award aiming to recognise innovative ways to improve the quality, delivery, safety and productivity of health and social care services, the SLT team has all the attributes needed. Team members have transformed the way local services are designed and delivered by moving staff and support out of hospital-based clinics and into local schools and nurseries across the Forth Valley area.

Members of the Children's Speech and Language Therapy Team shortlisted for the Innovation Award and the Tackling Health Inequalities Award. Pic: Contributed

This innovative approach has helped improve access and increased capacity, resulting in the service having the shortest waiting times in the country.

Also finalists in the Tackling Health Inequalities Award which recognises those who are dedicated and committed to making a dfiference, as well as helping people to lead a more active, healthier or fulfilling life.

Studies show that nearly 40 per cent of children in Scotland’s most deprived areas begin school without adequate language skills, limiting attainment, affecting wellbeing and behaviour, and narrowing future opportunities. Determined to confront this inequality, NHS Forth Valley Children’s SLT Service made radical changes to address communication needs and tackle disparities at their root.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By placing speech and language therapists directly in local nurseries and schools across the area they have brought expertise closer to local communities, reduced stigma and increased engagement with families who were unable to attend appointments due to economic, cultural or social barriers.

Jackie Rutherford, senior charge midwife at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is a finalist in the Midwife Award. Pic: Contributed

This approach has delivered fantastic outcomes including increased literacy skills, reduced exclusions and increased attendance levels for pupils with additional support needs.

Another local team has been named as a finalist in this category – the Women and Children’s Bereavement Team have been nominated for their outstanding commitment to delivering equity in bereavement care.

Their innovative collaboration with the charity Held in Our Hearts is helping to break down barriers to support and ensure that all families, regardless of background, can access compassionate, high-quality care following the loss of a baby or young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Hospital to Home initiative, provides up to six home visits offering emotional support and practical help, such as arranging funerals, accessing benefits, attending follow up hospital appointments, and supporting wider family members, including siblings and grandparents.

Charmaine Black, a community learning disability nurse, is a finalist in the Nurse Award. Pic: Contributed

Two nurses are also finalists: Jackie Rutherford who works at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is in the running for the Midwife Award which recognises high quality, compassionate maternity care for women and babies.

Jackie was nominated by a local woman who praised the amazing support she received from Jackie before, during and after a difficult labour. She also highlighted Jackie’s outstanding leadership and communication skills as well as her commitment to go above and beyond to support those in her care.

Charmaine Black, a community learning disability nurse in Forth Valley, was described as a shining example of what compassionate, person-centred nursing care truly looks like, exactly the skills the Nursing Award winner should have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was praised not only for her clinical expertise, but also her empathy, kindness and dedication that transforms the lives of everyone she supports. Colleagues highlighted her ability to see beyond a diagnosis to connect with people with learning disabilities and ensure they feel respected and heard.

The public vote for the Unsung Heroes Award and NHS Forth Valley’s healthcare team at HMP Stirling are in the running.

This award aims to recognise individuals or teams who in the course of doing their job, make a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised. The healthcare team at HMP Stirling delivers compassionate care in a sometimes challenging prison setting.

With empathy and professionalism, they support some of Scotland’s most vulnerable women and young people, helping to transforms lives and restore dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Votes for the Unsung Heroes award can be made online on the Scotland’s Health Awards website and close at midnight on Monday, October 20.

Ross McGuffie, chief executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “I would like to congratulate all six local finalists and thank everyone who took the time to nominate a local team, service or individual for this year’s national awards.

“Making it to the final is a great achievement and I wish our finalists the very best of luck at the award ceremony.”

The finalists don’t have long to wait to hear who has won with the awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, November 6 at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy.