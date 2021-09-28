Meander to Maggie's participants thanked after raising over £15,000 for cancer charity

Maggie’s Forth Valley was delighted with the turnout for its first-ever Meander to Maggie’s fundraiser.

Almost 100 people took part in the hike from The Kelpies to the Larbert-based centre on Friday, September 24.

Following a workout led by Michelle Gallagher, a fitness trainer at The Engine Room in Falkirk, 97 walkers made their way to Maggie’s donning official t-shirts.

Meander to Maggie's fundraisers generated more than £15,000 to help the Larbert-based centre continue to support those diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

After crossing the finish line, the participants were greeted with music, snacks and refreshments courtesy of the Rapid Relief Team who set up a barbecue so the fundraisers could refuel.

Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley centre fundraising manager, said: “We are still buzzing from what was an incredible night.

“A highlight for me was definitely seeing 97 people in orange t-shirts making their way up the path to the centre.

“So many people made this event special and couldn’t have happened without them: the Rapid Relief Team in particular provided an amazing free barbecue for everyone, our walk leaders and marshals, The Engine Room, our DJ Stevie and Rik from Silent Knights, our piper Rory Law and, last but not least, our amazing volunteers who helped make this event not just great but extra great.”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley has been open for four years and relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

The service has been supporting people with cancer throughout the coronavirus crisis over the phone, email and online. In 2020, its centres connected with or supported people 239,000 times.

The Larbert centre, based in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, is open to see people by appointment and limited drop-ins.

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley, visit The Nina Barough Building, off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, FK5 4SG, or get in touch on 01324 868078 or by emailing [email protected]

